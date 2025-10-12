Lahore Test: Batters shine as Pakistan reach 313/5 against SA 

Pakistan avoided two potential collapses as they reached 310/5 against South Africa on Day 1 of the 1st Test at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. The day's first half was headlined by a 161-run stand between Imam-ul-Haq and skipper Shan Masood . Although Pakistan were down to 199/5, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha propelled them past 300 (313/5). Senuran Muthusamy took two wickets for the Proteas.

Impact Pakistan recover despite patchy start South Africa made an early impact after the hosts elected to bat. Kagiso Rabada did manage to get Abdullah Shafique (2) out in his third over, but that was the only wicket in the morning session. Both Imam and Masood countered Rabada's yorkers and bouncers well and took on South Africa's spinners too. They batted together for 47 overs, taking the Proteas past 160.

Breakthroughs A flurry of wickets after lunch After lunch, the Proteas spinners found some success. Prenelan Subrayen dismissed Masood LBW, while Imam fell to Senuran Muthusamy, inside-edging to short leg. Masood departed for a fine 76 off 147 balls (9 fours and a six). Meanwhile, took 153 balls for his 93-run knock (7 fours and 1 six). In the same over, Muthusamy dismissed Saud Shakeel (0), leaving Pakistan at 199/4.

Information Imam, Masood set this record According to ESPNcricinfo, Imam and Masood recorded the joint-best partnership for Pakistan against South Africa for the second wicket in Test cricket. They matched Kamran Akmal and Younis Khan, who added 161 runs in 2007 at the same venue.

Nimbers Notable numbers for Imam, Masood Imam, playing his 25th Test, raced to his 10th half-century in the format. In 47 innings, he has completed 1,661 runs at an average of 38.62. His tally also includes 10 half-centuries. Meanwhile, Masood now has 12 half-centuries in the format. He has scored 2,456 runs from 81 innings at an average of 30.70. Masood also has tons in Test cricket.

Collapse Rizwan, Agha return unbeaten Pakistan were staring at a middle-order collapse after the departure of both Masood and Imam. From 163/1, they were suddenly reduced to 199/5. Simon Harmer chipped in with a crucial wicket of Babar Azam, who was batting on 23 (48). However, Rizwan (62*) and Agha (52*) once again let Pakistan control the dynamics. They returned unbeaten after completing their half-centuries.