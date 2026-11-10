Rawalpindi Test: Pakistan declare; Sri Lanka trail by 320 runs

Shakeel's compact defensive technique tested the patience of Sri Lankan seamers, mostly Asitha Fernando and Lahiru Kumara.

Notably, Pakistan were well placed at 159/3 when the southpaw arrived to bat. He added 68 runs with Mohammad Taha (68) before taking the scorecard forward with Ghori.

Pakistan didn't let this affect their momentum after Ghori's departure, as debutant Arafat Minhas joined Shakeel and they added another 44 runs.

Fernando eventually ended Shakeel's stay in the second session of Day 2.