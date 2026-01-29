Crystal Palace agree £50m deal for Jorgen Strand Larsen

Crystal Palace have agreed a deal in principle to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jorgen Strand Larsen. The deal is said to be worth around £50 million, according to BBC Sport. Palace's interest in the 25-year-old forward has grown over the past day and they are now preparing a formal bid. Palace want to invest in their forward line and will hope the Wolves forward becomes a key addition.

Transfer history Strand Larsen's potential transfer could break Palace's record If the deal goes through, Strand Larsen's transfer would break Palace's previous club record of £35 million for Wales striker Brennan Johnson earlier this month. Wolves are willing to sell the Norway international if they receive a fee close to the £55 million they rejected from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

Rejection details Leeds's offer for Strand Larsen rejected Leeds United's offer of £40 million for Strand Larsen was also turned down by Wolves. The Elland Road club is not willing to go much higher at this stage. This development adds to the uncertainty over Jean-Philippe Mateta's future at Selhurst Park as Palace are still pursuing Strand Larsen in the final days of the transfer window.

Advertisement

Player movements Mateta's potential departure and Guessand's loan signing Mateta has expressed his desire to leave Palace, with Juventus and AC Milan showing interest. Nottingham Forest also made a bid of around £35 million for Mateta over the weekend. Meanwhile, Palace are close to signing Aston Villa forward Evann Guessand on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy.

Advertisement