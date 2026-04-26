IPL 2026: Pat Cummins hails 'new favorite player' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, has impressed Australia Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins with his explosive batting. The left-handed batsman scored a blistering 103 off just 37 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Saturday. His innings included five fours and an incredible 12 sixes. Despite Sooryavanshi's heroics, SRH chased down the target of 228 to win by five wickets at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Match impact Sooryavanshi takes on Cummins in IPL 2026 Sooryavanshi didn't hold back against Cummins, hitting him for a six on the first ball he faced. In just four deliveries from the SRH captain, he scored eight runs with one six and two singles. This fearless approach toward top bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood earlier this season has caught Cummins's attention who now considers Sooryavanshi his "new favorite player."

Praise 'He hits the ball so hard, it's great to watch' Cummins praised Sooryavanshi's aggressive batting style, saying, "He hits the ball so hard, it's great to watch. It's good fun." He added that as a bowler, you have to be "right on the money," otherwise the ball goes a long way. He was impressed with Sooryavanshi's start to his career and liked how he takes on the game.

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