Ashes 2025-26: Will Pat Cummins feature in Boxing-Day Test? 

Australian captain Pat Cummins has confirmed that he is unlikely to play in the upcoming Boxing-Day Test against England in the ongoing Ashes series. The announcement comes after his successful return from a lumbar stress injury during the third Test in Adelaide. Despite his impressive performance, taking three wickets in each innings and helping Australia secure an 82-run victory, Cummins is prioritizing his fitness for future matches.

Fitness focus Cummins prioritizes fitness over participation Cummins expressed that he felt good after the Adelaide Test, but with only four days between matches, he is likely to skip the Melbourne game. "I doubt I'll be playing Melbourne, and then we'll have a chat about Sydney," he said. The decision comes as part of his strategy to manage his body and reassess risks now that Australia have won the Ashes series.

Leadership shift Cummins likely to hand captaincy to Steve Smith Cummins's decision not to play could see him hand over the captaincy reins to Steve Smith, provided he recovers from an illness that kept him out of the Adelaide Test. This also means at least two changes in Australia's bowling attack with Nathan Lyon suffering a hamstring injury on Day 5. Despite these changes, Cummins is optimistic about Starc and Boland continuing their streak at the MCG.

Upcoming challenges Cummins's future plans and England's strategy Cummins is looking ahead to a busy schedule with a T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka and India, a Test tour of South Africa, a home Test series against New Zealand, another Test tour of India, the 150th anniversary Test against England, an Ashes tour of England and an ODI World Cup. He admitted he would love to play the rest of the series but needs to be cautious.