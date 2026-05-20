'My priority is Australian cricket,' says Pat Cummins
What's the story
Pat Cummins, Australia's Test and ODI captain, has reiterated his commitment to Australian cricket as his top priority for the next few years. This comes amid speculation that some of Australia's marquee players could choose franchise cricket over national duty. Notably, Cummins is set to miss Australia's upcoming white-ball tours of Pakistan and Bangladesh due to his ongoing IPL commitments.
Commitment
Test cricket my priority, says Cummins
Speaking at the New Balance Grey Days 2026 celebration and the launch of The New Retail Concept store in Delhi NCR, Cummins said, "Nothing has changed for me, my priority is Australian cricket, No. 1, particularly Test cricket." He added that as Test captain, he never wants to miss any Test matches and wants to make himself available for as many Aussie games as possible.
IPL balance
IPL an obvious choice for us, says Cummins
Cummins acknowledged that the IPL usually fits into their holiday break, calling it an obvious choice. However, he emphasized that his main focuses are Australian cricket and the IPL, which he doesn't see changing in the coming years. Cummins, who has missed several white-ball series for Australia with injuries and to preserve his body, has been actively participating in franchise cricket.
Injury recovery
Cummins feels as good as he has in years
Cummins has only missed Tests due to injury, with a recent series back injury limiting his participation in the Ashes. According to ESPNcricinfo, He has played only two ODIs for Australia since the 2023 ODI World Cup win in India and hasn't featured in a T20I since the 2024 T20 World Cup. However, he feels physically fit after taking a conservative approach to his rehabilitation, saying, "Physically, I feel as good as I have probably in six or seven years."
Upcoming talks
Discussions expected between Cummins, CA, and SRH
Ahead of the 2027 IPL season, serious discussions are expected between Cummins, Cricket Australia (CA), and SRH regarding his availability. This is especially important as Australia has a packed Test schedule with 10 successive Tests between December and mid-March next year before the IPL. In 2023, Cummins missed the IPL season due to a similar Test schedule with tours of India and England around the tournament.
Career
Cummins offered extension
Earlier, it was reported that CA has offered Cummins a lucrative contract extension. The proposed deal could see him earning nearly AUD 4 million annually until 2029. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the deal would increase Cummins's earnings by about AUD 1 million per year, taking it to nearly AUD 12 million over three years if accepted. As per ESPNcricinfo, Cummins currently has 315 Test, 143 ODI, and 66 T20I wickets for Australia.