IPL 2026 auction: DC sign Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka
What's the story
Sri Lanka's opening batsman Pathum Nissanka has been signed by Delhi Capitals for ₹4 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. The move comes as part of a strong showing by Sri Lankan players at the event, which also saw Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana securing deals. Nissanka's consistent international performances had drawn attention from various franchises ahead of the upcoming season. He will be making his IPL debut in the upcoming edition.
Strategic move
Delhi bolsters squad with Nissanka's signing
Delhi's decision to sign Nissanka is seen as a strategic move to strengthen their batting lineup. The franchise is currently in the process of fine-tuning its squad for the upcoming IPL season. Nissanka has been a mainstay at the top of Sri Lanka's batting order, and his inclusion is expected to add depth and stability to Delhi's batting unit.
Career
Sri Lanka's highest run-scorer in T20Is
Last month, Nissanka became the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in T20I cricket. Nissanka, who has 18 T20I fifties under his belt, has smashed 2,345 runs in the format at an average of 31.68 (79 matches). His tally also includes a ton. Coming to his overall T20 stats, the batter has scored 4,293 from 154 games at 29.81. He has recorded two tons, 32 fifties, and a strike rate of 131.28.