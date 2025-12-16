IPL 2026 auction: DC sign Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka

Delhi's decision to sign Nissanka is seen as a strategic move to strengthen their batting lineup. The franchise is currently in the process of fine-tuning its squad for the upcoming IPL season. Nissanka has been a mainstay at the top of Sri Lanka's batting order, and his inclusion is expected to add depth and stability to Delhi's batting unit.

Career

Sri Lanka's highest run-scorer in T20Is

Last month, Nissanka became the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in T20I cricket. Nissanka, who has 18 T20I fifties under his belt, has smashed 2,345 runs in the format at an average of 31.68 (79 matches). His tally also includes a ton. Coming to his overall T20 stats, the batter has scored 4,293 from 154 games at 29.81. He has recorded two tons, 32 fifties, and a strike rate of 131.28.