IPL 2026: PBKS's Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh aim trophy win
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer and fast bowler Arshdeep Singh have expressed their excitement for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The duo spoke at an event in Mohali, where they unveiled the team's new jersey. They talked about team bonding, overcoming personal challenges, and their strong connection with the franchise. Meanwhile, they are also aiming to win the trophy this season.
Team bonding
Off-field bonding crucial for team chemistry, says Iyer
Iyer emphasized the importance of off-field bonding in the lead-up to high-pressure matches. "This is the period where we live as a family for two months. The more time we spend together, the more we get to know each other," Iyer said at an event in Mohali on Friday. The PBKS captain also shared his personal journey of returning from a tough injury, saying he had lost around seven kilos but was glad to be back representing his team.
Championship aspirations
Eye on the trophy, not individual stats: Iyer
Iyer, who has been embraced by Punjab fans as 'Sarpanch Sahab,' said he loves the challenge of high expectations. He added, "But the important thing is that whenever we step in, we have to win. My eye is on the trophy." Arshdeep echoed his captain's mindset and emphasized how much they look forward to playing in front of their passionate home crowd in Mullanpur this season.
Franchise appreciation
Arshdeep grateful for Punjab Kings's backing
Arshdeep expressed his deep gratitude for the franchise that backed him early in his career. He said, "The journey has been amazing. When I came here for the first time, they gave me full support and showed me my potential." Looking ahead, he added, "I want to stay here for a long time. I am looking forward to winning a lot of trophies for the team."
Information
PBKS fell short in IPL 2025 final
Under Iyer's leadership, PBKS reached the IPL 2025 final. However, they fell short against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. PBKS lost the match by six runs. PBKS are yet to win the IPL, having earlier been runners-up in 2014 against Kolkata Knight Riders.