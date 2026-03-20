IPL 2026: PBKS's Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh aim trophy win

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer and fast bowler Arshdeep Singh have expressed their excitement for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The duo spoke at an event in Mohali, where they unveiled the team's new jersey. They talked about team bonding, overcoming personal challenges, and their strong connection with the franchise. Meanwhile, they are also aiming to win the trophy this season.

Team bonding Off-field bonding crucial for team chemistry, says Iyer Iyer emphasized the importance of off-field bonding in the lead-up to high-pressure matches. "This is the period where we live as a family for two months. The more time we spend together, the more we get to know each other," Iyer said at an event in Mohali on Friday. The PBKS captain also shared his personal journey of returning from a tough injury, saying he had lost around seven kilos but was glad to be back representing his team.

Championship aspirations Eye on the trophy, not individual stats: Iyer Iyer, who has been embraced by Punjab fans as 'Sarpanch Sahab,' said he loves the challenge of high expectations. He added, "But the important thing is that whenever we step in, we have to win. My eye is on the trophy." Arshdeep echoed his captain's mindset and emphasized how much they look forward to playing in front of their passionate home crowd in Mullanpur this season.

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Franchise appreciation Arshdeep grateful for Punjab Kings's backing Arshdeep expressed his deep gratitude for the franchise that backed him early in his career. He said, "The journey has been amazing. When I came here for the first time, they gave me full support and showed me my potential." Looking ahead, he added, "I want to stay here for a long time. I am looking forward to winning a lot of trophies for the team."

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