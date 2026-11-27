The PCB has central contracts for its women cricketers in three categories: A, B, and C.

Sidra Amin, Muneeba Ali, and Nashra Sandhu have been placed in Category B.

Meanwhile, Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza and Sadaf Shamas are in Category C.

Zafar is the only player to get a contract this year after missing out last year.