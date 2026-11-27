PCB reduces the number of central contracts for women cricketers
What's the story
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made major changes to its central contract system for women cricketers. The number of contracts has been drastically reduced from 20 to just eight. The new contracts will be valid until the end of June 2027. Despite the cut, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana and spinner Sadia Iqbal have retained their spots in the top contract category.
Contract categories
A look at the 3 categories
The PCB has central contracts for its women cricketers in three categories: A, B, and C.
Sidra Amin, Muneeba Ali, and Nashra Sandhu have been placed in Category B.
Meanwhile, Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza and Sadaf Shamas are in Category C.
Zafar is the only player to get a contract this year after missing out last year.
Category elimination
Categories D and E removed
The PCB has completely removed Categories D and E from its central contract system. Last year, these two categories accounted for 12 of the 20 contracts awarded.
The removal of Category E is especially notable as it was introduced last year as an "emerging category" to "encourage young and budding cricketers."
Both Eyman Fatima and Shawaal Zulfiqar, who were awarded the only contracts in this category last year, have missed out this time around.
Fitness standards
Fitness assessments will be conducted regularly
The PCB has said that the categories have been determined after considering players' recent form and fitness.
"Fitness assessments will be conducted regularly, with centrally contracted players required to maintain the prescribed fitness standards throughout the contract period," it added.
This move is aimed at ensuring that only those players who are in top shape and performing well get central contracts.
Player selection
PCB defends its decision
The PCB has defended its decision to cut down on the number of central contracts.
"The categories have been determined after considering the players' recent form and fitness," it said in a statement.
The board also stressed that "Fitness assessments will be conducted regularly, with centrally contracted players required to maintain the prescribed fitness standards throughout the contract period."