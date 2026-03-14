PCB to investigate injuries of Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced an investigation into the fitness of star batters Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman . The decision comes after concerns were raised over their injuries during the recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Aaqib Javed, a member of the selection committee and former fast bowler, revealed this development at a press conference.

Injury revelation Selectors were kept in dark During the press conference, Javed said that the selectors were not informed about Babar and Zaman's injuries during the ICC T20 World Cup. He added that they have now asked PCB to look into how these injuries occurred and why they weren't reported earlier. "Fakhar is also injured - on this, we have also requested the cricket board for an inquiry," Javed said.

Injury impact Babar ruled out of ODI series against Bangladesh Javed also clarified why Babar was not part of Pakistan's squad for the ongoing ODI series against Bangladesh. He said that the former captain is suffering from an injury and couldn't play in either the Bangladesh series or domestic National T20 Cup. "Babar Azam is facing an injury, which is why he wasn't included against Bangladesh," Javed said.

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Fitness concerns Would they have been fit if Pakistan reached semis? Javed also questioned if the players would have been declared fit had Pakistan advanced in the tournament. He said, "Today the situation is that Babar Azam is not fit to play and Fakhar Zaman is not fit to play. If we had made the semifinal, would they have suddenly become fit? That is the question."

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