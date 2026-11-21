PCB overhauls central contract structure; several players dropped: Details here
What's the story
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a new central contracts structure for 38 male cricketers. The contracts will run until June 30, 2027. Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha are the only players to have been given Test and ODI contracts in this round. Youngster Azan Awais, middle-order batter Saud Shakeel, and seasoned bowlers Mohammad Abbas and Sajid Khan have also been awarded Test contracts.
Contract distribution
ODI and T20I contracts
The PCB has awarded ODI and T20I contracts to Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Afridi.
Meanwhile, Pakistan's T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan, along with Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, and Usman Tariq, has exclusive T20I contracts.
Notably, the Pakistan players are now assigned contracts based on formats rather than general grades.
Information
Notable omissions
Among the notable omissions are Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Noman Ali, Hussain Talat, Khurram Shahzad, Abbas Afridi, and Mohammad Wasim Jnr.
Development focus
Development category introduced
The PCB has also introduced a new development category with 19 players, emphasizing its commitment to nurturing young talent for the future.
These include up-and-coming youngsters like Tayyab Arif and Ghazi Ghori, who were part of Pakistan's victory over Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.
The list also features Naseem Shah's brothers Ubaid Shah and Hunain Shah.
Contracts
Pakistan Men's central contracts
Test and ODI: Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha.
Test: Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Sajid Khan, and Saud Shakeel.
ODI and T20I: Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Afridi.
T20I: Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, and Usman Tariq.