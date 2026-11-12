USMNT considering Pep Guardiola for men's head coach position: Details
What's the story
The United States men's national team is considering Pep Guardiola as a top candidate for the head coach position of the men's national team, The Athletic reported. This comes as Mauricio Pochettino is in advanced talks to take over from Michael Carrick at Manchester United. Guardiola, who has established himself as one of the greatest managers in European football history, left Manchester City at the end of last season after saying he no longer had the "energy" to compete for titles in England.
Career highlights
Guardiola's coaching career and current status
Guardiola has had an illustrious coaching career, winning in 17 years with FC Barcelona (2008-2012), Bayern Munich (2013-2016), and Manchester City (2016-2026).
His accolades include three UEFA Champions League titles, six Premier League titles, three La Liga titles, and three Bundesliga titles.
Currently, he is not managing a club but works as a global ambassador and advisor for clubs under the City Football Group umbrella.
Future prospects
Pochettino in ongoing talks with Manchester United
Despite the ongoing talks with Manchester United, Pochettino is still expected to lead the US men's national team in their upcoming Concacaf Nations League quarter-finals against Haiti.
The future of Carrick at Manchester United remains uncertain as he has not been officially sacked yet.
Meanwhile, United are reportedly in agreement in principle with Pochettino to become their next head coach if Carrick is sacked, as per Sky Sports News.
Poch
Pochettino to United: Finer details being worked out
While an agreement has been reached, finer details are still being worked out between Pochettino's camp and Manchester United.
The club is also in talks with the US Soccer Federation (USSF) over when he can be released from his current contract.
Despite a £7 million release clause in Pochettino's contract, it is not expected to be a stumbling block for United, the report added.
Pep
Guardiola had turned down Italy job in July
Back in July 2026, Guardiola turned down the chance to coach the Italian national side.
Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Giovanni Malago said talks had been held with Guardiola.
FIGC technical director Paolo Maldini said Italy first approached Carlo Ancelotti, who is currently in charge of Brazil.
Ancelotti decided to stay put and then Guardiola informed the FIGC he intended to continue with his plan to take a break from the game and spend time with his family.