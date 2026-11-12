USMNT considering Pep Guardiola for men's head coach position: Details

Guardiola has had an illustrious coaching career, winning in 17 years with FC Barcelona (2008-2012), Bayern Munich (2013-2016), and Manchester City (2016-2026).

His accolades include three UEFA Champions League titles, six Premier League titles, three La Liga titles, and three Bundesliga titles.

Currently, he is not managing a club but works as a global ambassador and advisor for clubs under the City Football Group umbrella.