Manchester United close to appointing Mauricio Pochettino as head coach
What's the story
Manchester United are reportedly in agreement in principle with Mauricio Pochettino to become their next head coach if Michael Carrick is sacked, as per Sky Sports News. The development comes amid speculation over the future of current head coach Carrick, who led training at Carrington on Wednesday. The club's decision-makers are expected to finalize Carrick's fate during a Monaco summit later tonight.
Contract negotiations
Finer details being worked out
While an agreement has been reached, finer details are still being worked out between Pochettino's camp and Manchester United.
The club is also in talks with the US Soccer Federation (USSF) over when he can be released from his current contract.
Despite a £7 million release clause in Pochettino's contract, it is not expected to be a stumbling block for United, the report added.
National duty
Pochettino willing to take over
Pochettino is scheduled to manage the USA in upcoming matches against Haiti on Saturday and Wednesday.
However, he is willing to take over as United's head coach if Carrick is sacked.
This comes as United continue to struggle this season, with their worst start to a league campaign in 40 years.
United are placed 18th in the Premier League with just one win from 10 matches.
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Pochettino's link with Manchester United
Pochettino has been on United's radar for years, often seen as a potential candidate during managerial changes.
His strong player development and team mentality could be just what the club needs at this critical juncture.
The former Spurs boss was even pictured with Sir Alex Ferguson in May 2016 amid speculation over his possible appointment at Old Trafford.
Information
Poch's first game as United head coach is against Liverpool
Pochettino's first game as United head coach is against Liverpool in Matchweek 11 of the Premier League season on November 22. United then face Sporting in a crucial away game in the UEFA Champions League.
Carrick
Carrick set to be sacked
After leading United to 3rd place last season since taking over as an interim head coach and then being handed the permananent role, Carrick and his team's stocks fell rapidly.
It all started with a 1-0 loss against 10-man Manchester City in the Premier League.
United then exited the Carabao Cup and in between three successive 1-1 draws in the Premier League, they lost to Atletico Madrid in the UCL.
United's lowest point came in a 4-1 loss to Como (UCL) and 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth (PL).
Carrick was given a brief window to turn things around and oversaw a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, a 3-2 win over Roma and 4-4 draw against Aston Villa.
Repor
Carrick's job under serious threat report came on Tuesday
On Tuesday, The Athletic first reported that United were planning to part ways with Carrick.
The decision came after a disappointing start to the season that left the team in 18th place, deep in the Premier League's relegation zone.
Despite the club's official stance of no decision being made yet, sources indicated that preparations for potential replacements were underway.
Any final decision on Carrick's fate was to be approved by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and majority owners, the Glazer family.