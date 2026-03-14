'Drop points it [title challenge] will be over': Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola , the manager of Manchester City , has warned that their Premier League title challenge could be "over" if they fail to beat West Ham United in Matchweek 30 on Saturday. The warning came during a press conference on Friday as his team sits 7 points behind leaders Arsenal, who have played a game more. City also have an upcoming home match against Arsenal next month, Guardiola knows a defeat or dropping points this weekend would make their title hopes extremely difficult.

Title pressure Every game is important, says Guardiola Guardiola is currently not looking beyond this weekend, saying: "Now it's West Ham. The Premier League is the most difficult title. We're still there, knowing that if we drop points it will be over." Guardiola also stressed the importance of every match in the final stretch of the season. He said, "I've always said when we arrive in the last 10 games every team plays for something - for relegation, for Europa League, for Conference League, for Champions League, to be champions. It's normal, every game."

Match analysis City suffered a blow in the Champions League Manchester City suffered a major blow to their Champions League hopes with a 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday. However, Guardiola is not letting that affect his focus on the Premier League title race. He said, "The league was the most difficult title... So the Premier League always, I believe, is the most difficult one and still we are there." Meanwhile, West Ham have been in good form lately despite being in the relegation zone.

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Team update West Ham on a decent run West Ham may be in the relegation zone, but they've been on a decent run lately. They have lost just two of their last 11 games across all competitions. The Hammers are just a point away from safety and have also made it to the FA Cup quarter-finals. Despite their position, Guardiola knows they will be fighting for points as much as City would be for the title.

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