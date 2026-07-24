Pep Guardiola turns down Italy national team coaching offer
What's the story
Pep Guardiola, one of the most successful managers in football history, has turned down an offer to coach the Italian national team. The decision comes after talks between Guardiola and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) earlier this week. Despite their willingness to make exceptions for his salary and give him full control over the team's direction, Guardiola has opted not to take up the position.
Coaching choices
Guardiola to take a break from football management
The FIGC had initially approached former player Carlo Ancelotti, who is currently coaching Brazil. However, Ancelotti chose to remain in his position.
After weighing the offer from FIGC, Guardiola has confirmed his decision to take a break from football management.
The break will allow him time to rest, spend more time with family, and travel.
Future plans
Pirlo emerges as the frontrunner for the Italy job
Guardiola's decision leaves former Italy playmaker Andrea Pirlo, the current head coach of United FC in Dubai, as the frontrunner for the role.
The FIGC is looking for someone to lead Italy through a Nations League group with France, Belgium, and Turkey this autumn. This will be followed by qualifying for Euro 2028.
Do you know?
Personal decision and not financial proposal the reason behind snub
As per Fabrizio Romano, Guardiola said no to the Italy job due to personal decision and it's not about any financial proposal. Guardiola is expected to be back at coaching at the right time and when he feels new project is the best one possible. He is now focusing on his family.
MCI
Guardiola left Man City after 10 successive seasons
Guardiola left Manchester City after 10 trophy-laden seasons.
He ended up winning 20 trophies, including six Premier League honors, 5 Carabao Cups, three FA Cups, one Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, one UEFA Super Cup and three Community Shields.
He was also a two-time FA Cup runner-up and a one-time Champions League runner-up.
Across 593 matches as Man City boss, he won 416 games. In addition he clocked 87 draws and 90 defeats.
His win percentage was 70.2.