T20 WC: Half-centurions Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner floor IND-W
What's the story
India's journey in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 came to a heartbreaking end as Australia pulled off the highest successful run chase in tournament history. The Aussie side chased down India's target of 171 with an over to spare, winning by six wickets at Lord's on Sunday. Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner slammed respective fifties to down India. Perry was out for 56 whereas Gardner remained unbeaten on 53. Here's more.
Chase strategy
Perry, Gardner guide Australia to historic win
In a chase of 171, Australia lost Georgia Voll early on but Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney steadied the ship with a 50-run partnership. AUS-W were reduced to 68/3 before Ashleigh Gardner joined Perry and the duo shared a match-defining stand. The duo intelligently rotated the strike and launched an aggressive assault on India's bowlers. Perry completed her half-century off just 33 balls. Gardner ensured there would be no late twist.
Perry
4th fifty for Perry against India in Women's T20Is
Perry's knock of 56 had 8 fours. She now owns 2,480 runs from 179 matches (122 innings) at 31. She clocked her 11th fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Perry now owns 546 runs from 34 matches (24 innings) versus India at 28.73. She registered her 4th fifty. Notably, this was her 2nd successive fifty in the ongoing tourney. She smashed 71 runs versus Pakistan before this. In the Women's T20 World Cup, Perry has amassed 686 runs from 52 games at 31.18. She clocked her 2nd fifty.
Gardner
Gardner hammers her 5th fifty versus India in Women's T20Is
Gardner's knock had 3 fours and 3 sixes. She faced 29 balls (SR: 182.76). In 104 matches (82 innings), Gardner has amassed 1,595 runs at 25.31. She recorded her ninth fifty. Gardner has amassed 48 sixes in the format for AUS-W and is two shy of 50. Versus India, she has scored 591 runs from 27 matches (23 innings) at 31.1. She clocked her 5th fifty.