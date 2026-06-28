T20 WC: Half-centurions Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner floor IND-W

Perry

4th fifty for Perry against India in Women's T20Is

Perry's knock of 56 had 8 fours. She now owns 2,480 runs from 179 matches (122 innings) at 31. She clocked her 11th fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Perry now owns 546 runs from 34 matches (24 innings) versus India at 28.73. She registered her 4th fifty. Notably, this was her 2nd successive fifty in the ongoing tourney. She smashed 71 runs versus Pakistan before this. In the Women's T20 World Cup, Perry has amassed 686 runs from 52 games at 31.18. She clocked her 2nd fifty.