Bangladesh head coach disappointed with team's 3-0 drubbing by Australia

Strategy focus

Bangladesh's approach to the game

The coach stressed that their focus has always been on how they want to play the game, not just winning series. He said, "I think our message from the start has not been about the series; rather, it's about how we want to play the game. Yes, we want to score and score quickly, but we also want to play according to the situation. If you're 0 for 2, which was disappointing today, it's difficult." "But after that, we just gave away everything. What we've talked about a lot is responsibility when you're in the middle, and today there was no responsibility other than from the captain," he added.