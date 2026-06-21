Bangladesh head coach disappointed with team's 3-0 drubbing by Australia
What's the story
Bangladesh's head coach Phil Simmons has expressed his disappointment at the team's 3-0 defeat in the T20I series against Australia. The coach said it was disappointing to be swept after a strong run in the format over the last two years. Despite their recent struggles, Bangladesh had performed well in previous T20I series and even drawn one against New Zealand prior to facing Australia.
Series analysis
Coach laments Bangladesh's poor performance in Australia series
Simmons lamented that Bangladesh's performance in the series was disappointing, especially considering their recent form. "I think for us, the way we've been playing over the last couple of T20 series, this is a disappointing series," said Simmons to reporters on Sunday. Bangladesh lost the third encounter by 7 wickets after managing a paltry score of 109/8 in 20 overs. Australia scored 112/3 in 11 overs to seal the deal.
Words
Simmons also speaks about narrow loss in 2nd encounter
Despite losing by seven runs in their second match, Simmons was pleased with his team's attitude during the chase. "I think in the last game, even though we lost, I was still happy with the attitude both on the field and in the chase. To chase 190 here against an Australian team is always good, and to lose by seven runs is one thing. But in the first game and this game, especially with the batting, we haven't given anything to our bowlers to work with. So it's disappointing from that point of view," he said.
Strategy focus
Bangladesh's approach to the game
The coach stressed that their focus has always been on how they want to play the game, not just winning series. He said, "I think our message from the start has not been about the series; rather, it's about how we want to play the game. Yes, we want to score and score quickly, but we also want to play according to the situation. If you're 0 for 2, which was disappointing today, it's difficult." "But after that, we just gave away everything. What we've talked about a lot is responsibility when you're in the middle, and today there was no responsibility other than from the captain," he added.
Player impact
Simmons stresses other players need to step up
Simmons also admitted that Bangladesh missed Litton Das's presence in the series due to a muscle tear. However, he stressed that other players needed to step up and take responsibility for their performance. He said, "You miss his batting; Litton is class. But again, what happens if he gets injured the day before a tournament? We still have to play properly and the batters still have to bat."
Batting progress
Middle overs batting struggles
The coach also spoke about Bangladesh's efforts to improve their batting in the middle overs, a phase where they struggled throughout the series. He said, "I think we have improved between overs seven and 15 because when I first came, that was the biggest issue." Despite some struggles in this series, he noted that players have been working hard on it.
Opportunity emphasis
Sarkar, Saif urged to make most of chances
The coach urged players like Soumya Sarkar and Saif Hasan to make the most of their chances. He said, "When you're not in the team, you have to be ready so that when you come in, you can do what we need and stay there." He stressed that if they want to play regularly, they must perform consistently well.
Future plans
Simmons backs Gaffar despite dropping him from playing XI
The coach assured Abdul Gaffar, who was dropped after two poor outings in the first two games, that he is still a part of Bangladesh's long-term plans. He said, "It's not just about playing him in two games now; it's about continuing to play him regularly." The coach emphasized that every series is an opportunity to see how much they can get out of players like Gaffar and help them learn.
Twitter Post
Glimpse!
Post-Match Media Conference: Phil Simmons, Head Coach Bangladesh— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 21, 2026
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