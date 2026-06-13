Women's T20 World Cup: Phoebe Litchfield hits half-century versus SA

Knock

Litchfield plays a solid hand for AUS-W

Litchfield walked in when Australia were 1/1 with Georgia Voll's dismissal. She looked to be positive before the Aussie Women saw Beth Mooney depart. Ellyse Perry joined Litchfield in the middle and the two added 37 runs off 18 balls. Notably, Litchfield scored 34 runs off 14 balls in this partnership. She completed a 23-ball fifty before perishing right thereafter. Australia were 61/3 when Litchfield departed. Ayabonga Khaka dismissed her.