Women's T20 World Cup: Phoebe Litchfield hits half-century versus SA
What's the story
Australia scored 172/8 in 20 overs versus South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. The match is being played at Old Trafford, Manchester. Phoebe Litchfield, who missed Australia's last warm-up game due to a quad strain, was declared fit and included in the playing XI. She made her presence felt with a quality knock of 50 off 24 balls. Here's more.
Knock
Litchfield plays a solid hand for AUS-W
Litchfield walked in when Australia were 1/1 with Georgia Voll's dismissal. She looked to be positive before the Aussie Women saw Beth Mooney depart. Ellyse Perry joined Litchfield in the middle and the two added 37 runs off 18 balls. Notably, Litchfield scored 34 runs off 14 balls in this partnership. She completed a 23-ball fifty before perishing right thereafter. Australia were 61/3 when Litchfield departed. Ayabonga Khaka dismissed her.
Runs
Maiden fifty for Litchfield in Women's T20 World Cup
Litchfield smashed 9 fours and a six (SR: 208.33). With this knock, she has raced to 604 runs in WT20Is from 34 games (29 innings) at 28.76. She recorded her 3rd fifty in the format. Her strike rate is 142.45, as per ESPNcricinfo. In 6 Women's T20 World Cup games, Litchfield has amassed 108 runs. She recorded her maiden fifty.