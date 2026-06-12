Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Players to watch out for

Player profile

Georgia Voll - Australia

At just 22, Georgia Voll has already established herself as Australia's next big thing in women's cricket. The opener has tons in white-ball cricket and heads into the tournament on the back of a blistering 101 off just 53 balls against West Indies in March. The innings is the highest score by an Australian woman since the last T20 World Cup. With a T20I strike rate of 156.43, Voll can set the stage on fire. She owns 474 runs.