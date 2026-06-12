Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Players to watch out for
What's the story
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is set to be the biggest edition yet, with 12 teams vying for glory in England and Wales from June 12. England face Sri Lanka in a crunch Group B contest tonight, starting 11:00pm IST. Ahead of the blockbuster tournament, here we look at players who can make a difference in this edition.
Player profile
Georgia Voll - Australia
At just 22, Georgia Voll has already established herself as Australia's next big thing in women's cricket. The opener has tons in white-ball cricket and heads into the tournament on the back of a blistering 101 off just 53 balls against West Indies in March. The innings is the highest score by an Australian woman since the last T20 World Cup. With a T20I strike rate of 156.43, Voll can set the stage on fire. She owns 474 runs.
Veteran presence
Heather Knight - England
The upcoming tournament marks a new chapter in Heather Knight's career. The 2024 T20 World Cup was her last ICC event as England captain, but the experienced batter remains one of the team's most reliable players. She is one of only three members of England's squad who were part of their famous 2017 World Cup win on home soil. In 28 Women's T20 World Cup games, Knight owns 505 runs at 29.70 (100s: 1, 50s: 1).
Young talent
Shafali Verma - India
At just 22, Shafali Verma is already one of the most experienced entertainers in women's cricket. After a rough patch, Verma made a strong comeback by scoring a blistering 87 in the Final of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup on home soil. Her ability to dominate attacks when in rhythm makes her a key figure. She owns 362 runs in the global tournament at 25.85. Overall in the format, she has managed 2,722 runs from 106 matches at 27.49.
Cricket legend
Suzie Bates - New Zealand
Suzie Bates is set to retire after the 2026 T20 World Cup. She leaves behind one of the greatest careers in women's cricket history, currently standing as the leading run scorer in women's T20I cricket with 4,720 runs accumulated over a remarkable 19-year international journey. Already a World Cup winner in 2024, Bates will hope to script one final memorable chapter. She is also the top scorer in the Women's T20 World Cup, amassing 1,216 runs at 31.17.
White Fern
Amelia Kerr - New Zealand
Amelia Kerr of New Zealand promises to be a mega asset. An all-round delight, Kerr is set to make her 100th appearance for the White Ferns when they open their campaign. Kerr has amassed 1,925 runs with the bat at 31.55. She has hit two tons and 7 fifties. With the ball, Kerr has made her presence felt with 106 wickets at 20.42. She owns two four-fers.