SA20: Players to watch out for in 2025-26 season

The fourth edition of the SA20 tournament will begin on December 26. The six participating teams will compete in a double round-robin format during the group stage. The top four teams at the end of this phase will qualify for the playoffs. The final match is scheduled for January 25, 2026. Ahead of the season, we present the key players to watch out for.

#1 Rashid Khan - MI Cape Town Rashid Khan led MI Cape Town to their maiden SA20 title in 2024-25. The Afghanistan wrist-spinner will once again be a vital cog as MI Cape Town look to defend their title. Rashid is the highest wicket-taker in T20s. He owns 685 scalps from 504 matches at 18.4 (4w: 18, 5w: 4). In 21 SA20 games, he has 21 wickets at 25.19.

#2 Faf du Plessis - Joburg Super Kings Veteran batter Faf du Plessis will lead Joburg Super Kings and help them scale new heights. The 41-year-old decided to not be a part of the Indian Premier League 2026 season as he decided to ply his trade in the Pakistan Super League. In 424 T20s, he owns 11,906 runs at 32.88 (50s: 83, 100s: 8). In 33 SA20 games, he owns 894 runs.

#3 Jos Buttler - Durban Super Giants Jos Buttler is part of the Durban Super Giants set up this time around. A celebrated T20 stalwart, Buttler can set the pace with his brilliant shot-making and aggressive play. The Enghlishman has smashed 13,507 runs from 473 T20s (446 innings) at 35.63 (50s: 97, 100s: 8). In his two SA20 campaigns with Paarl Royals, he clocked 799 runs at 39.95 from 22 matches.