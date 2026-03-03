Listing all-rounders with this double in a T20 WC match
What's the story
Sikandar Raza, on Sunday, became the first captain in history to score a half-century and take three wickets in an ICC T20 World Cup match. The historic feat came during Zimbabwe's third Super 8s match against South Africa at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The Zimbabwe skipper scored a brilliant 73 and then took three wickets. On this note, we list down all-rounders to score 70-plus runs and claim at least three wickets in a T20 WC match.
Raza
Sikandar Raza - 73 & 3/29 vs SA, 2026
Raza, batting at No. 4 for Zimbabwe, hit eight fours and four sixes en route to his 43-ball 73 in the aforementioned game. His all-round performance helped Zimbabwe post a competitive total of 153/7 in their allotted overs against South Africa. After shining with the bat, Raza removed the likes of Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, and Dewald Brevis. Though the off-spinner claimed 3/29 in his four overs, SA won the contest by five wickets.
Watson
Shane Watson - 72 & 3/34 vs India, 2012
The only other name on this list is that of Australian legend Shane Watson. His all-round brilliance powered Australia to a one-sided win over India in the 2012 T20 WC encounter in Colombo. India racked up 140/7 while batting first as Watson claimed 3/34 from his four overs. Power-hitters like Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina fell to him. Later in the game, Watson's 42-ball 72 blew India away as Australia (141/1) chased down the total in 14.5 overs.