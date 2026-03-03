Listing all-rounders with this double in a T20 WC match 

Raza, batting at No. 4 for Zimbabwe , hit eight fours and four sixes en route to his 43-ball 73 in the aforementioned game. His all-round performance helped Zimbabwe post a competitive total of 153/7 in their allotted overs against South Africa. After shining with the bat, Raza removed the likes of Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, and Dewald Brevis. Though the off-spinner claimed 3/29 in his four overs, SA won the contest by five wickets.

Watson

Shane Watson - 72 & 3/34 vs India, 2012

The only other name on this list is that of Australian legend Shane Watson. His all-round brilliance powered Australia to a one-sided win over India in the 2012 T20 WC encounter in Colombo. India racked up 140/7 while batting first as Watson claimed 3/34 from his four overs. Power-hitters like Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina fell to him. Later in the game, Watson's 42-ball 72 blew India away as Australia (141/1) chased down the total in 14.5 overs.