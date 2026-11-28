'We need to accept the reality', says Mauricio Pochettino
What's the story
Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has said the club needs to accept the reality as they find themselves rooted at 19th spot in the Premier League 2026-27 season. United suffered a humiliating 0-4 defeat against Brentford at home in Matchweek 12. It was another sorry performance as they conceded two goals each across two halves. Here's what the Argentine said post United's defeat.
Words
Pochettino talks about United's reality
"We need to accept the reality and be aware of the reality and change," Pochettino told Sky Sports.
"Of course, feeling the pain, the responsibility. But at the same time, that is a reality. We need to accept the reality and be aware of the reality and change."
"As I said from the beginning, we need to be strong, stay strong, and like our coaching staff, we are going to push the players to keep improving," he added.
Boos
'The players have my support'
United players were booed by sections of the Old Trafford crowd at full-time.
Pochettino backed his players and called on the club's fans to help them through a difficult period.
"The players have my support. We understand the fans. The players are the first to understand the fans," he said.
"We need our fans to be focused on helping the players because the players need to perform and need to play."
Loss
Manchester United in relegation crisis with massive defeat against Brentford
Callum Wilson scored a brace, while Kristoffer Ajer and Kevin Schade added to the scoreline with second-half goals.
The loss means United have now lost half of their 12 Premier League matches this season, keeping them firmly in the relegation zone (W1 D5 L6).
Pochettino's task of reviving United has been made all the more difficult by this defeat.
The team is now staring at relegation, with a potential bottom-place finish by the end of the weekend.