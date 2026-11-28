"We need to accept the reality and be aware of the reality and change," Pochettino told Sky Sports.

"Of course, feeling the pain, the responsibility. But at the same time, that is a reality. We need to accept the reality and be aware of the reality and change."

"As I said from the beginning, we need to be strong, stay strong, and like our coaching staff, we are going to push the players to keep improving," he added.