Decoding Iga Swiatek's struggles on the WTA Tour in 2026

Women's singles No. 2 seed and reigning Wimbledon champion, Iga Swiatek , suffered a shocking defeat in the second round of the 2026 Miami Open . The Polish star, who won the tournament in 2022, was beaten by her fellow countrywoman Magda Linette, ranked 50th in the world. Linette came from behind to win this R64 clash with a scoreline of 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Friday. Notably, Swiatek has struggled to come out on top in 2026. Here are the details.

2026 Swiatek's journey in 2026 Swiatek started the 2026 season with a quarter-final exit at 2026 Australian Open. She was beaten by Elena Rybakina in the last eight. At the Qatar Open next, Swiatek once again faced a defeat in the quarters. Maria Sakkari came from behind to down the Pole. Elina Svitolina then downed Swiatek in the quarter-final of Indian Wells Open. Svitolina won in three sets. And now, Linette got the better off Swiatek in another three-setter early on in Miami.

Information 9-4 win-loss record for Swiatek this season Swiatek, who is yet to go beyond the quarter-finals an event this season, is 9-4 in terms of win-loss record on the WTA Tour. 3 of her 4 defeats this season have seen her lose in three-setters.

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