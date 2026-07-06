T20 World Cup: Winning two Player of the Tournament awards

#1

Virat Kohli (India Men)

India's Virat Kohli is the only male player to win this award twice. In fact, he is the only player (male or female) to do so in successive editions. Kohli was the 2014 T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament for smashing 319 runs at an incredible average of 106.33. He won another award in 2016, this time scoring 273 runs at 136.50.