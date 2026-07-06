T20 World Cup: Winning two Player of the Tournament awards
What's the story
Australian batter Beth Mooney was among the star performers at the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. She smashed a match-winning half-century against England in the final, helping Australia claim their seventh title. For her remarkable performance, Mooney was adjudged both the Player of the Match and the Tournament. According to Cricbuzz, she is only the second player to win two player-of-the-tournament awards.
#1
Virat Kohli (India Men)
India's Virat Kohli is the only male player to win this award twice. In fact, he is the only player (male or female) to do so in successive editions. Kohli was the 2014 T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament for smashing 319 runs at an incredible average of 106.33. He won another award in 2016, this time scoring 273 runs at 136.50.
#2
Beth Mooney (Australia Women)
As mentioned, Mooney has joined Kohli on this list, making her the only woman to attain this double. Mooney was the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament. She smashed 259 runs from six games at 64.75 in that edition. Meanwhile, Mooney scored the second-most runs in 2026 (238 from seven games at 47.6). Her strike rate reads 142.51.
Information
Another first for Mooney
As per Cricbuzz, Mooney is the first woman to win the player-of-the-match award twice in the T20 WC finals (2023 and 2026). Among men, Marlon Samuels is the only player to attain this feat (2012 and 2016).