Dissecting the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in stats

Championship chase

Highest successful run chase in a women's T20 WC final

Australia chased down a target of 151 against England in the final, marking the highest successful run chase in a women's T20 World Cup final. The previous record was held by West Indies who chased down 149 against Australia in 2016. Meanwhile, this was the fourth Women's T20 World Cup final between Australia and England, and all have been won by the former. While the Aussies now have seven titles, no other team has won the honor multiple times.