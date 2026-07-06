Dissecting the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in stats
What's the story
Team Australia has won the prestigious ICC Women's T20 World Cup for a record seventh time. The victory comes as a historic moment in women's cricket, with Australia now holding seven out of the 10 editions of this tournament. The Aussies beat hosts England by seven wickets in the grand finale at Lord's, ending the tournament unbeaten. On this note, we look at the key stats from the tournament.
Historic defeat
Unwanted records for England
The final match also marked the first time England lost a women's World Cup (ODI or T20I) on home soil. The hosts had previously won ODI editions in 1973, 1993, and 2017, as well as the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2009. Sunday's defeat was also England's first loss in their last 12 matches at the women's T20 World Cup hosted by them and their last five T20Is at Lord's.
Player accolades
Mooney scripts these records
Beth Mooney was awarded the Player-of-the-Match in a women's T20 World Cup final for the second time, having previously won it in 2023. She is also the first player to win multiple Player-of-the-Tournament awards in women's T20 World Cups, having won one previously in 2020. Having scored 64 runs off just 49 balls in the summit clash, becoming the first player ever to record three 50-plus scores in an ICC T20 World Cup final (men's and women's combined).
Championship chase
Highest successful run chase in a women's T20 WC final
Australia chased down a target of 151 against England in the final, marking the highest successful run chase in a women's T20 World Cup final. The previous record was held by West Indies who chased down 149 against Australia in 2016. Meanwhile, this was the fourth Women's T20 World Cup final between Australia and England, and all have been won by the former. While the Aussies now have seven titles, no other team has won the honor multiple times.
Stats
Wyatt-Hodge scored the most runs
England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 302 runs at an average of 60.40 and a strike rate of 149.50. No other batter even managed 240 runs as Australia's Mooney takes the second place with 238 runs at 47.60. Wyatt-Hodge and Mooney also happen to be the batters with the joint-most 50-plus scores this year (3 each).
Centurions
Three centurions in this edition
The 2026 tourney saw three batters slam hundreds. South Africa's Tazmin Brits's 114 versus Netherlands happens to be the highest-individual score. Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu (106 vs Ireland) and Wyatt-Hodge (105 vs Sri Lanka) are the other centurions. While SA's Annerie Dercksen tallied the most sixes (6), Wyatt-Hodge hit the maximum number of fours (42). Among batters with at least 100 runs, England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt had the best average (113.5). Australia's Ashleigh Gardner had the best strike rate in this regard (170.45).
Bowlers
Who took the most wickets?
India's left-arm spinner Shree Charani took the most wickets (14 wickets across five matches). Only New Zealand's Amelia Kerr (15 in the 2024 edition) has taken more wickets in a WT20 World Cup. Australia's Sophie Molineux and Pakistan's Fatima Sana are the others to claim more than 10 wickets in the 2026 competition (11 each). India's Deepti Sharma was the only one with a fifer this year (5/10 vs Pakistan). Charani, England's Freya Kemp, and West Indies's Aaliyah Alleyne claimed one four-wicket haul each.
Information
Best average and economy rate
Charani was the only bowler with a sub-10 average in this edition (8.36). Among bowlers who delivered at least 15 overs, Australia's Georgia Wareham (4.5) and SA's Marizanne Kapp (5) were the ones with economy rates of fewer than 5.5.
Scores
Highest and lowest scores
England (219/1 vs SL) and Australia (219/6 vs Netherlands) recorded the joint-highest team totals in this edition. Having also scored 200/5 versus Scotland, England were the only side to touch the 200-run mark multiple times. Bangladesh recorded the lowest-restricted score this year (77/8 versus Australia). Pakistan's 86/10 against Australia is the lowest all-out total.
Fielding
Here are the best fielders
Pakistan's Muneeba Ali and Sri Lanka's Kaushini Nuthyangana inflicted the joint-most dismissals as wicket-keepers (7 each). India's Jemimah Rodrigues (6) and Smriti Mandhana (5) were the ones to take more than four catches.