'My father's health...': Prabhsimran Singh reflects on maiden India call-up

Emotional response

'Waheguru da shukar hai'

On hearing the news of his son's selection, Prabhsimran's father couldn't contain his emotions. In a conversation with Times of India, Prabhsimran said, "Kaafi time ke baad aaya hai paaji. Hum sab wait kar rahe the. Waheguru da shukar hai [It has come after a long wait, paaji. We had all been waiting for it. Thank God]." Despite his deteriorating health condition, he rarely misses watching his son play a match. The moment was particularly special as Prabhsimran recalled how his father managed to get up on his own after hearing the news of him getting selected for India.