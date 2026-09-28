Prasidh Krishna attributes ODI success to 'clarity' in team: Details
What's the story
Indian fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has attributed his recent success in ODI cricket to the clarity and communication within the team's dressing room. Making his ODI debut in 2021, it is only this year that he has become a regular player in the format. In 2026 alone, he has played eight ODIs and taken 15 wickets, making him India's leading wicket-taker in the format this year.
Team dynamics
Krishna's take on team's communication
After India's win in the opening against West Indies, Krishna stressed the importance of team communication and individual clarity.
He said, "When you come in knowing what exactly has to be done, there is clarity within the team."
"There is clarity in me as to what I do when I come in, there is enough communication going on. So all of those things accumulate and help me bowl well."
Match impact
On his bowling and team-mates
In a high-scoring match against West Indies, Krishna took 2 wickets for 60 runs.
Despite being only 29 ODIs into his career, he had to take on the mantle of lead fast bowler in the first ODI.
He was supported by Gurnoor Brar and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who are less experienced.
In such scenarios, knowing each other's strengths and weaknesses is key, according to Krishna.
Team synergy
More on the fast bowler's take on communication
Krishna stressed the importance of communication and rapport among teammates.
He said, "It's the ability that you have within the team to talk to each other."
The fast bowler also emphasized their efforts to communicate even during games.
He said knowing each other personally helps in understanding what someone is working on, what their strengths are, which eventually helps in pressure situations.
Healthy rivalry
On competition among fast bowlers
With the ODI World Cup a year away, the selectors will have a tough time finalizing the fast bowlers for the marquee event.
India has an embarrassment of riches with Jasprit Bumrah being a certain pick if fit. Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh himself, and Brar are all in contention along with all-rounders Reddy, Hardik Pandya and Harshit Rana.
Talking about this competition among fast bowlers, Krishna said it's great as they keep pushing each other to do better.