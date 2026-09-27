1st ODI: Kuldeep, Gill and Kohli help India trounce WI

West Indies had an incredible start, with openers John Campbell and Greaves battering the Indian bowlers.

They added 135 runs within 20 overs. Kuldeep then broke the partnership in the 20th over, dismissing Campbell.

Prasidh Krishna dismissed the next WI batter, Keacy Carty, before the 180-run mark.

The next two overs saw Kuldeep dismiss Shai Hope, Greaves, and Jewel Andrew. He concluded with figures of 10-1-40-4.