1st ODI: Kuldeep, Gill and Kohli help India trounce WI
What's the story
India's cricketing giants Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill put on a stellar show in the first ODI against West Indies at Thiruvananthapuram. Kohli scored an unbeaten 139 while Gill struck a brilliant 110 as India chased down a target of 296 with ease (300/2). The win gave India a comfortable eight-wicket victory over the visitors. Earlier, the Windies scored 295/7 in 50 overs, riding on Justin Greaves' 101.
Bowling brilliance
Kuldeep's 4-fer helps India restrict West Indies
West Indies had an incredible start, with openers John Campbell and Greaves battering the Indian bowlers.
They added 135 runs within 20 overs. Kuldeep then broke the partnership in the 20th over, dismissing Campbell.
Prasidh Krishna dismissed the next WI batter, Keacy Carty, before the 180-run mark.
The next two overs saw Kuldeep dismiss Shai Hope, Greaves, and Jewel Andrew. He concluded with figures of 10-1-40-4.
Chase
How did India's chase pan out?
India's chase started off on a strong note with Rohit Sharma and Gill putting up a 74-run opening stand.
However, it was the partnership between Gill and Kohli that really turned the tide in India's favor.
The duo put together a massive 151-run partnership, effectively batting West Indies out of the game.
After Gill's dismissal for 110, Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad (13*) helped India seal the deal in 41.4 overs.