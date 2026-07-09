Priya Punia has replaced Pratika Rawal

Why India's Pratika Rawal will miss Lord's WTest against England

By Parth Dhall 02:49 pm Jul 09, 202602:49 pm

What's the story

Team India opener Pratika Rawal has been ruled out of the historic one-off Women's Test against England at Lord's. The match, which starts on Friday, will be the first-ever WTest to be played at the iconic venue. Rawal suffered a knee injury during an India A match earlier this month and required stitches. Her absence is a major blow for India as she has been one of their most consistent top-order batters.