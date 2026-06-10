Everton ordered to pay Burnley £35m in landmark ruling: Details
What's the story
Everton have been ordered to pay Burnley £35 million over breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. The case, heard by a Premier League commission, relates to the 2021-22 season when Everton were found guilty of violating profit and sustainability regulations (PSR) over three years. Burnley argued that these breaches affected their chances of staying in the Premier League and sought compensation for losses incurred due to relegation.
Appeal details
Everton to appeal against decision
Everton have appealed against the decision, with sources indicating they will "robustly and thoroughly" contest it. The club issued a statement saying they were "clear in the belief the ruling is fundamentally flawed in both law and fact." They argued that this ruling sets a dangerous precedent for English football as it is based on a principle that a club can breach financial rules at any point during a financial year.
Ruling implications
Wider implications for Premier League clubs
The commission found Burnley's evidence more compelling, projecting a gain of 3.85 to 7.13 points for Everton. It concluded that "on the balance of probabilities, Everton's breach of the PSR caused Burnley to be relegated." However, any compensation payment would not affect Everton's PSR accounts for the current period. This ruling could also have wider implications for other Premier League clubs if they are found guilty of similar financial rule breaches.
Financial repercussions
Largest claim in Premier League history
The ruling marks the largest claim made by one Premier League club against another. Everton has been punished for breaching PSR rules four years ago. The latest ruling adds to their financial woes, as they now face reduced merit money from dropping down the table and this claim from Burnley. Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Southampton have also considered legal action over similar matters.
Words
Here's what Everton have stated
"Everton Football Club is surprised and angered by the decision of a Premier League Independent Disciplinary Commission to order a compensation payment to Burnley Football Club in relation to Everton's PSR breach in June 2022." "Everton has appealed the decision and is clear in its belief the ruling is fundamentally flawed in both law and fact," the statement added. Meanwhile, they also stated that their appeal will be successful.
Twitter Post
Club statement!
Club statement.— Everton (@Everton) June 10, 2026