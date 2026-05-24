Premier League: West Ham United relegated as Tottenham Hotspur survive 

West Ham United have been relegated to the Championship. The Hammers went down in Matchweek 38 of the Premier League 2025-26 season. West Ham joined Wolves and Burnley as the three teams to get relegated this season. Notably, West Ham did beat Leeds United 3-0 but despite the result they will now play in England's 2nd division next season. Here's more.

Do you know? Tottenham's win against Everton sees West Ham go down Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 win against Everton saw West Ham go down, who needed the latter to win. Spurs saw midfielder Joao Palhinha score the only goal of the contest. West Ham did their bit but it was too late.

Points West Ham finish two points behind Spurs West Ham's win over Leeds, saw them get to 39 points from 38 games this season. It was their 10th win of the season (D9 L19). West Ham's goal difference was -20. Meanwhile, Roberto de Zerbi's Spurs survived relegation as they secured three vital points against Everton. Spurs ended their season with 41 points. It was their 10th win of the campaign.

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