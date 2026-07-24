Babar Azam: Decoding his stats against West Indies in Tests
What's the story
Pakistan cricket team is set to take on West Indies in a two-match Test series. The Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, is set to host the first clash from July 25 onward. The 2nd clash will be held at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. All eyes will be on Babar Azam, who is back as Pakistan skipper in the longest format.
Vs WI
Babar owns 5 fifties against the Windies
As per Cricinfo, Babar has featured in 8 matches against West Indies and owns 464 runs at an average of 30.93.
He has so far hit 5 half-centuries with the best score of 75.
In 5 matches against West Indies on Windies soil, Babar has scored 329 runs at 36.55 (50s: 4).
He has played 2 home matches and one neutral venue contest.
Information
A look at Babar's overall numbers in Tests
Overall, Babar has played 62 matches (114 innings) and owns 4,481 runs at 42.67. In addition to 9 hundreds, he owns 31 fifties. As many as 2,188 of his runs have come in away matches (home of opposition) at 38.38 (100s: 2, 50s: 19).