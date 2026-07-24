Babar Azam: Decoding his stats against West Indies in Tests

As per Cricinfo, Babar has featured in 8 matches against West Indies and owns 464 runs at an average of 30.93.

He has so far hit 5 half-centuries with the best score of 75.

In 5 matches against West Indies on Windies soil, Babar has scored 329 runs at 36.55 (50s: 4).

He has played 2 home matches and one neutral venue contest.