Steve Smith averages 44.42 versus South Africa in Tests: Stats
What's the story
South Africa are set to take on Australia in a three-match Test series, starting October 9. All eyes will be on Australian batting ace Steve Smith, who is taking things series by series and looked unsure of playing The Ashes 2027-28, revealing the same last month. Smith remains a vital cog for Australia and he will want to make things count against South Africa.
Vs SA
Dissecting Smith's stats versus the Proteas
In 13 matches against the Proteas (23 innings), Smith has scored 933 runs at 44.42.
He has hit 2 tons and five fifties, as per Cricinfo.
In six matches on South African soil, Smith has scored 411 runs at 41.1 (100s: 1, 50s: 2).
In Australia, he has 443 runs from six matches (10 innings) at 49.22 (100s: 1, 50s: 2).
In one neutral venue match, he scored 79 runs at 39.5 (50s: 1).
Numbers
A look at his overall numbers
Smith owns 10,920 runs from 125 matches (233 innings) at 56. He owns 37 tons and 45 fifties.
He is in line to become the 3rd Australian batter to enter 11,000-run club in Tests.
Notably, he is also closing in on 5,000 away runs (home of opposition).
He has 4,954 runs at 54.43 (100s: 17, 50s: 20) from 55 matches (100 innings).