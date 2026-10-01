Steve Smith averages 44.42 versus South Africa in Tests: Stats

In 13 matches against the Proteas (23 innings), Smith has scored 933 runs at 44.42.

He has hit 2 tons and five fifties, as per Cricinfo.

In six matches on South African soil, Smith has scored 411 runs at 41.1 (100s: 1, 50s: 2).

In Australia, he has 443 runs from six matches (10 innings) at 49.22 (100s: 1, 50s: 2).

In one neutral venue match, he scored 79 runs at 39.5 (50s: 1).