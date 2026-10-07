What is Team India's T20I record in Ranchi? Key stats
What's the story
India face West Indies in the 2nd T20I at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, on Friday. Shreyas Iyer-led India won the 1st encounter by eight wickets while chasing 172 runs. Hosts India have a 1-0 lead in the five-match series and aim to make it 2-0. Ahead of another cracking encounter on Friday, we present India's T20I record at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.
Information
3-1 win-loss record for India at this venue
As per Cricinfo, India have played 4 matches at this venue so far and own a 3-1 win-loss record. India have beaten Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand once each. Meanwhile, their only defeat came against New Zealand.
Key team stats
Key team stats at this venue
India's 196/6 versus Sri Lanka in February 2016 is the highest team total at this venue.
Meanwhile, New Zealand's 176/6 in January 2023 is the 2nd-highest total here.
India's 69-run win over Sri Lanka is the highest margin victory (by runs).
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's 127/9 is the lowest team total.
Individual numbers
What are the key individual numbers?
Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma owns the most runs at this venue. He scored 109 runs from three matches at 36.33 (50s: 1).
KL Rahul holds the record for the highest individual score. He managed 65 versus New Zealand in November 2021.
Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah are the joint-highest wicket-takers with 4 scalps each.
Ashwin's 3/14 versus Sri Lanka is the best bowling performance.