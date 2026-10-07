Decoding South Africa's stats in Test cricket at Kingsmead, Durban
What's the story
South Africa host Australia in a three-match Test series with the opening encounter to be held at Kingsmead, Durban. The match will start on October 9 at 1:00pm IST. ICC World Test Championship holders South Africa will be aiming to start the series on a strong note. And Durban presents them with a chance to take an early lead. We present SA's stats here.
Information
South Africa have won and lost 16 matches each
South Africa have played 46 Test matches at this venue and own 16 victories. Meanwhile, they have lost 16 times besides drawing another 14 encounters. As per Cricinfo, in 11 meetings against the Aussies, South Africa own three wins in addition to losing six (D3).
Team stats
Highest and lowest team totals at this venue
South Africa's 658/9d versus West Indies in 2003, is the highest team total at Kingsmead, Durban.
South Africa's highest score against Australia reads 622/9d in 1970.
Sri Lanka's 42 against hosts South Africa in 2024 is the lowest team total. Bangladesh (55), India (66), and Australia (75) own the next three lowest scores.
South Africa's lowest score reads 99 versus Australia in 1950.
Batters
Key individual batting numbers
Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis owns the most runs. He clocked 1,266 runs from 16 matches at 50.64.
Among active players, Temba Bavuma owns 386 runs from 5 matches at 42.88 (100s: 1, 50s: 2).
Gary Kirsten's 275 versus England in 1999 is the highest individual score.
Meanwhile, Kallis has the most hundreds (5) and also the most fifty-plus scores (10).
Bowlers
Key individual bowling numbers
Former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn owns the most wickets. He picked 50 scalps from 10 matches at 51.70.
He also recorded the most five-wicket hauls (4).
Among active South African bowlers, spinner Keshav Maharaj has claimed 21 scalps from 4 matches at 22.66. He owns a foir-fer and two five-wicket hauls.
HJ Tayfield's 8/69 versus England in 1957 is the best bowling performance (innings) here.