Decoding South Africa's stats in Test cricket at Kingsmead, Durban

Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis owns the most runs. He clocked 1,266 runs from 16 matches at 50.64.

Among active players, Temba Bavuma owns 386 runs from 5 matches at 42.88 (100s: 1, 50s: 2).

Gary Kirsten's 275 versus England in 1999 is the highest individual score.

Meanwhile, Kallis has the most hundreds (5) and also the most fifty-plus scores (10).