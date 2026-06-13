Brazil at the FIFA World Cup: Decoding key stats
What's the story
Brazil will be opening their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Morocco. Carlo Ancelotti's men will need to be wary of Morocco in this high-profile Group C contest to be held at 3:30am IST. The New York New Jersey Stadium will host the match. Notably, Brazil are five-time winners of the coveted World Cup and are chasing their maiden title since 2002. Ahead of their World Cup campaign, we decode Brazil's stats in the tournament.
Summary
A 23rd World Cup campaign for Brazil
Brazil are featuring in their 23rd World Cup campaign. Notably, they made their tournament debut in 1930. 1930: Group stage 1934: Round of 16 1938: 3rd place 1950: Runners-up 1954: Quarter-finals 1958: Champions 1962: Champions 1966: Group stage 1970: Champions 1974: Fourth place 1978: 3rd place 1982: 2nd Group stage 1986: Quarter-finals 1990: Round of 16 1994: Champions 1998: Runners-up 2002: Champions 2006: Quarter-finals 2010: Quarter-finals 2014: 4th place 2018: Quarter-finals 2022: Quarter-finals
Information
Brazil have won 76 World Cup matches
From 114 matches at the World Cup, the Brazil football team has won 76, besides drawing 19 and losing 19. Brazil have scored 237 goals in addition to conceding 108. Brazil own the record for most wins, most goals scored, most matches played and most tournament appearances.
Players
Individual player records for Brazil as Ronaldo dominates
Former legends Cafu (20) and Ronaldo (19) own the most number of World Cup appearances for Brazil. As many as 8 different players have made a record four tournament appearances, including Pele and Ronaldo. Ronaldo (15) and Pele (12) own the most World Cup goals for Brazil. Leonidas (1938), Zizinho (1950), Didi (1958), Garrincha (1962), Pele (1970), Romario (1994) and Ronaldo (1998) have won the prestigious Golden Ball awards. Meanwhile, Leonidas (1938), Ademir (1950), Garincha/Vava (1962) and Ronaldo (2002) have won the Golden Boot award.
Pele
Pele holds these World Cup records
Legendary late Pele remains the only player to win three FIFA World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970). Pele is the youngest tournament winner (1958) aged 17y 249d. He is also the youngest goalscorer (1958 v Wales) aged 17y 239d. Notably, Pele is the youngest hat-trick scorer (1958 v France) at the age of 17y 244d. Lastly, he remains the youngest goalscorer in a final (1958 v Sweden) aged 17y 249d.