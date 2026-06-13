Brazil are five-time winners of the coveted World Cup (Image Source: X/@CBF_Futebol)

Brazil at the FIFA World Cup: Decoding key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:30 pm Jun 13, 202604:30 pm

What's the story

Brazil will be opening their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Morocco. Carlo Ancelotti's men will need to be wary of Morocco in this high-profile Group C contest to be held at 3:30am IST. The New York New Jersey Stadium will host the match. Notably, Brazil are five-time winners of the coveted World Cup and are chasing their maiden title since 2002. Ahead of their World Cup campaign, we decode Brazil's stats in the tournament.