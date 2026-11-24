Arya did the bulk of the scoring after Yash Dhull departed early. Along with Nitish Rana, the Delhi skipper added 118 runs for the second wicket.

Arya's 181 off 68 balls powered Delhi to a mammoth 275/5, now the joint third-highest total in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, according to Cricinfo.

Delhi later won the match by 116 runs.