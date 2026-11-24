Priyansh Arya smashes highest individual T20 score by an Indian
What's the story
Delhi captain Priyansh Arya has rewritten the T20 record books with a stunning 181-run knock off just 68 balls against Tamil Nadu in the 2026/27 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The left-handed opener recorded the highest individual score by an Indian batter in T20 history, but also equaled the world record for most sixes in a T20 innings. He hit a staggering 19 sixes and 7 fours during his innings at Indore's Daly College Ground.
Team effort
Arya powers Delhi to record win
Arya did the bulk of the scoring after Yash Dhull departed early. Along with Nitish Rana, the Delhi skipper added 118 runs for the second wicket.
Arya's 181 off 68 balls powered Delhi to a mammoth 275/5, now the joint third-highest total in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, according to Cricinfo.
Delhi later won the match by 116 runs.
Score
Second-highest individual score in T20s
Arya now has the highest T20 score by an Indian, surpassing KL Rahul's previous record of 152*, which he scored earlier this year for Delhi Capitals (DC) against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026.
The left-handed opener reached his century in just 36 balls, smashing 12 sixes and four boundaries along the way.
Overall, Arya now has the second-highest individual score in men's T20s, only behind the unbeaten 188 by South Africa's Lhuan-dre Pretorius in the CSA T20 Challenge last month.
Tournament milestones
More records for Arya in SMAT
Arya's stunning knock also broke the record for the highest individual score and most sixes in an innings in SMAT history.
He surpassed Tilak Varma's previous best (151) with a six over long-on off Sai Kishore.
Arya also equaled Punit Bisht's record of 17 sixes in a SMAT innings with a hit over deep square leg.
Information
Joint-most sixes in a T20 innings
According to Cricinfo, Arya also equaled Finn Allen's world record of hitting 19 sixes in a T20 innings. The previous best record for an Indian was set by Punit Bisht, who hit 17 sixes in an innings.
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Arya's third T20 ton
Overall, Priyansh Arya raced to his third T20 ton. His tally also includes 12 half-centuries. The right-handed batter now has 2,045 runs from 65 T20s at an average of 31.95. He has a strike rate of 181.13.