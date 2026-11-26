Priyansh Arya slams 3 successive 50-plus scores in SMAT: Stats
What's the story
Delhi batter Priyansh Arya has continued his strong run of form in the ongoing edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). Arya hit a match-winning knock of 56* off 30 balls as Delhi beat Railways by eight wickets. Notably, this was Arya's third successive 50-plus score of the tournament. Here we present the key details and his stats.
Information
Arya helps Delhi beat Railways
In this Elite Group B match, Delhi bowled out Railways for 122. And then in response, Arya led his side's charge with a gutsy unbeaten 56. He added an unbeaten 77-run stand for the 3rd wicket alongside Tejasvi Dahiya (42*).
Numbers
Arya is the leading scorer this season
Arya's 56* was laced eight fours and 2 sixes.
Before this knock, he had smashed a record-break 181 versus Tamil Nadu on November 24. He also slammed 62 versus Haryana on November 22.
Meanwhile, the ongoing season has witnessed him smash 5 fifty-plus scores (50s: 4, 100s: 1).
He has hit 418 runs from 7 matches this season at 69.66 and is the tournament's leading scorer.
Information
A look at his overall numbers in 20 overs cricket
Arya has amassed 2,101 runs from 66 matches at 32.82. His strike rate is 181.27, as per Cricinfo. He clocked his 13th fifty and has also slammed 3 hundreds. 1,188 of his runs have come in SMAT from 32 games at 39.60 (100s: 2, 50s: 8).
IPL
IPL 2027: Punjab Kings batter Arya will want to shine
Arya, who plays for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will aim to shine in the 2027 season.
He made his IPL debut in 2025 and has done well in successive seasons.
After scoring 475 runs from 17 matches in IPL 2025, Arya hit 364 runs from 13 matches last season at 28.
He owns an IPL hundred and five fifties.