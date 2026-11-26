Arya, who plays for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will aim to shine in the 2027 season.

He made his IPL debut in 2025 and has done well in successive seasons.

After scoring 475 runs from 17 matches in IPL 2025, Arya hit 364 runs from 13 matches last season at 28.

He owns an IPL hundred and five fifties.