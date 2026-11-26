Champions League, AS Roma hold champions PSG 1-1: Key stats
What's the story
In a thrilling UEFA Champions League clash, AS Roma held Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to a 1-1 draw at Parc des Princes. The result ended PSG's perfect start to the 2026-27 tournament. Donyell Malen was the hero for Roma, scoring his fourth consecutive goal in the competition. Ousmane Dembele had put PSG ahead with a penalty just minutes after coming on as a substitute. Here's more.
Match highlights
A look at the key moments
Roma started the match on a high note, with center-back Mario Hermoso scoring from Matias Soule's cutback.
However, PSG equalized when Illia Zabarnyi headed in from a corner.
The second half saw PSG captain Achraf Hakimi fouled in the box by Wesley, leading to Dembele scoring his fourth Champions League goal of the season.
Equalizer
Malen's penalty secures a point for Roma
Roma were awarded a penalty after Vitinha's handball was confirmed by referee Glenn Nyberg.
Malen, who had come on as a substitute, scored from the spot to level the match in the 78th minute.
Despite both teams pushing for a winner, the game ended in a stalemate.
The result kept Luis Enrique's side unbeaten and second in the standings, two points behind Real Madrid.
Details
Match stats and points table
Hosts PSG had four shots on target from 15 attempts. On the other hand, Roma had 4 shots on target from 13 attempts.
In terms of touches in the opposition box, PSG (29) edged past Roma (27).
PSG had 66% ball possession and completed 623 passes.
After 5 matches, PSG are 2nd with 13 points (W4 D1).
Roma are placed 25th with 5 points from 5 games (W1 D2 L2).
Dembele
Dembele races to 22 Champions League goals for PSG
In 147 matches for PSG, Dembele has raced to 66 goals across all competitions.
22 of his goals for PSG have come in the Champions League from 42 matches. He has equaled Neymar in this regard.
In the ongoing season, Dembele owns 4 Champions League goals from 4 matches.
Do you know?
Senny Mayulu and Roma's Malen have been in red-hot form
Senny Mayulu has been involved in 7 goals in his last 6 matches for Paris Saint-Germain (4 goals, 3 assists). Meanwhile, Malen is involved in 7 Champions League goals this season from five matches (G5 A2).
Information
Roma enter record books; PSG are top scorers
As per Opta, Roma have scored more than one goal in 10 consecutive matches across all competitions for the first time ever since Serie A switched to a single-group format (in 1929/30). Meanwhile, PSG are this season's top scorers in the Champions League (22), going ahead of Como (20).