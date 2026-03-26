PSG's Ligue 1 match against Lens postponed for this reason

Paris Saint-Germain 's (PSG) upcoming Ligue 1 match against Lens has been postponed. The game was originally scheduled for April 11, but will now take place on May 13. The change comes as part of an effort to give the defending champions more time to prepare for their Champions League quarter-final tie against Liverpool. Here are further details.

Decision details LFP approves PSG's request The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) approved PSG's request to postpone the match. The decision was made after considering the club's need to prepare "in the best conditions" for their Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool. This is a major change as it gives PSG more time between their two-legged tie with Liverpool, with the first leg on April 8 and second on April 14.

Other adjustments Strasbourg's match also rescheduled Along with PSG's match against Lens, RC Strasbourg's Ligue 1 match at Stade Brestois on April 12 has also been moved to May 13. This is due to Strasbourg's upcoming Europa Conference League quarter-final tie with Mainz. The LFP said these changes were made "in order to prepare in the best conditions for their respective quarter-finals."

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