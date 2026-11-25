PSL 12: Six out of eight teams sign marquee players
What's the story
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is gearing up for its 12th season with six out of eight teams having signed a marquee international player. The signing window, which closed on November 23, was opened by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for teams to sign a high-profile international player who hasn't played in the last two editions. However, Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen are yet to make their direct signings.
Player signings
Rawalpindiz spend the highest amount on a player
Rawalpindiz, who had a disappointing run in PSL 11 with just one win from 10 matches, have signed Australia's Matthew Short for PKR 9.15 crore.
The team spent the highest amount on a player during this signing window.
Islamabad United had also signed Short for the 2025 season but he pulled out due to injury.
Bowler signings
Three teams sign fast bowlers Ferguson, Henry, and Morris
Three out of the six direct signings in PSL 12 are fast bowlers.
Quetta Gladiators signed New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson for PKR 7.63 crore, the second-highest amount spent on a player this window.
Islamabad United also bought another Kiwi, Matt Henry, for PKR 7.07 crore while Multan Sultans picked Australia's Lance Morris for his first overseas T20 league at a price of PKR 5.50 crore, as per Cricinfo.
New signings
Kings pick Adil Rashid; Lahore Qalandars go for Kamindu Mendis
Karachi Kings have signed England's wristspinner Adil Rashid for PKR 6.20 crore, while Lahore Qalandars have signed Sri Lankan all-rounder Kamindu Mendis for PKR 6.38 crore.
None of these players had played in the PSL before this season.
Each team can retain up to seven players ahead of the player auction scheduled for January 23.
Auction details
Here are the key rules
Teams that have signed a player in the direct-signing window can retain six from last year's squad as the newly-signed players take one of the spots.
If a team uses all seven retentions, it will have to release one player from the highest price tier (above base price of PKR 4.20 crore) into the auction player pool.
Teams that directly sign or retain a directly signed player from last year's squad before January 13 will get a PKR 5.05 crore boost to their salary cap for the auction.