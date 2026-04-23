BCB withdraws NOC for Mustafizur, Rana for remaining PSL matches

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has withdrawn the No Objection Certificates (NOC) for players Mustafizur Rahman and Nahid Rana for the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League 2026. The two were representing Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, respectively, before returning to Bangladesh for an ODI series against New Zealand. After their return, BCB announced that they wouldn't be participating in the rest of PSL 2026.

Injury update Mustafizur nursing knee injury Upon his return from PSL, Mustafizur was found to be nursing a knee injury. He missed the first two ODIs against New Zealand but managed to take five wickets in the third match in Chattogram. The BCB has decided that he will undergo an immediate scan to assess his condition further, after which he will start a rehabilitation program under the supervision of their medical team.

NOC withdrawal BCB issue statement regarding Mustafizur A BCB statement said, "It has been decided that the player [Mustafizur] will undergo an immediate scan to further assess his condition," adding that he would start rehab under their medical team's supervision. The board has withdrawn the previously issued NOC for Mustafizur, making him unavailable for the rest of PSL 2026. Rana, too, has been rested along with Mustafizur and Taskin Ahmed for workload management in upcoming T20Is against New Zealand.

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