Marnus Labuschagne to lead Hyderabad Kingsmen in PSL 2026

Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne has been named the captain of Hyderabad Kingsmen for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season. This is a major development as it marks Labuschagne's first stint as a T20 captain and his first major leadership role. Notably, Labuschagne will join the fellow Australian Jason Gillespie, who was earlier appointed the franchise's head coach. Here are further details.

Player profile A look at his T20 career Having played a solitary T20I, Labuschagne has been part of four T20s since July 2024, according to ESPNcricinfo. He turned up for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League. Labuschagne is primarily a top-order batter but can also bowl off-spin or medium pace. In his T20 career so far, he has scored 1,381 runs from 59 games at a strike rate of 126.81. His tally also includes 40 wickets at 20.05, including a fifer.

Coaching lineup Gillespie joins as head coach As mentioned, along with Labuschagne, Hyderabad Kingsmen will also have Gillespie as their head coach. The 50-year-old has previously served as Pakistan's head coach in Test cricket. The team's coaching staff also includes Grant Bradburn, another former Pakistan coach who has been appointed as the fielding coach for this season.

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