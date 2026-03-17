Marnus Labuschagne to lead Hyderabad Kingsmen in PSL 2026
What's the story
Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne has been named the captain of Hyderabad Kingsmen for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season. This is a major development as it marks Labuschagne's first stint as a T20 captain and his first major leadership role. Notably, Labuschagne will join the fellow Australian Jason Gillespie, who was earlier appointed the franchise's head coach. Here are further details.
Player profile
A look at his T20 career
Having played a solitary T20I, Labuschagne has been part of four T20s since July 2024, according to ESPNcricinfo. He turned up for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League. Labuschagne is primarily a top-order batter but can also bowl off-spin or medium pace. In his T20 career so far, he has scored 1,381 runs from 59 games at a strike rate of 126.81. His tally also includes 40 wickets at 20.05, including a fifer.
Coaching lineup
Gillespie joins as head coach
As mentioned, along with Labuschagne, Hyderabad Kingsmen will also have Gillespie as their head coach. The 50-year-old has previously served as Pakistan's head coach in Test cricket. The team's coaching staff also includes Grant Bradburn, another former Pakistan coach who has been appointed as the fielding coach for this season.
Information
PSL 2026 to begin on March 26
The Labuschagne-led Hyderabad Kingsmen will play the PSL 2026 opener against three-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium on March 26. They will take on Quetta Gladiators three days later.