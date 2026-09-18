PBKS conducts off-season fitness camp ahead of next IPL campaign
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) have announced the successful completion of a four-day off-season conditioning camp in Bengaluru. The intensive training program, which was conducted in collaboration with Stance Health from September 14-17, was aimed at improving player fitness and recovery ahead of the upcoming domestic season and their next Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. Several key franchise players including Shashank Singh, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, and Vishal Nishad attended this camp.
Training details
Camp focused on athletic readiness
The off-season camp focused on athletic readiness, with personalized strength and conditioning programs, mobility drills, nutrition plans, and recovery protocols, as per IANS.
This training session followed a skill-focused camp in New Chandigarh last month.
The franchise intends to conduct more specialized training modules across the country as part of a year-round preparation cycle for its players.
Player commitment
IPL is a year-round commitment, says Shashank Singh
Speaking about the fitness camp, PBKS all-rounder Shashank Singh said, "This is the first fitness camp that has taken place this year. Everyone feels that the IPL is a three-month tournament, but it is not. It is a proper 12-month commitment for players competing at this level."
He added that this camp is focused entirely on fitness, diet, and training, and we are making sure to tick all the boxes well ahead of the season.
Daily schedule
Camp helped us grow as individuals and as a unit
Elaborating on the daily routine of the camp, Shashank said it included "In the morning we start with mobility and gym work, followed by a team lunch."
He added that "in the evening we move into conditioning," with each day ending with pool or recovery sessions.
He stressed that this routine gave them quality time together and helped them grow both as individuals and as a unit.
Training significance
Tailored physical management key for sustained performance: Arya
Left-handed opener Arya emphasized that tailored physical management and rapid recovery are key factors for sustained performance.
He said, "As the season approaches, our focus is to get as much quality training as possible and achieve peak physical condition."
Arya praised the facilities at the camp, especially the dedicated physio support and strength conditioning programs that were tailored specifically for their individual needs.
Franchise support
Arya lauds PBKS's role in player development
Arya also lauded the franchise's active involvement in player development during the off-season.
He said, "The IPL might be played across three months, but Punjab Kings actively tracks our progress and supports us for the full nine months of the off-season."
The players will now represent their respective state sides in the domestic circuit before regrouping for another round of franchise preparations.