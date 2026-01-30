Quinton de Kock sets records with his second T20I hundred

Quinton de Kock powered the South African team with a blistering 115 runs off just 49 balls in the second T20I against the West Indies at Centurion's SuperSport Park. His innings helped South Africa chase down a target of 222 runs, their second-highest successful run chase in T20Is. The victory also secured the three-match series for the Proteas with one match still to play. Notably, this was his second ton in the format. Here are his stats.

Partnership milestone De Kock's partnership with Rickelton sets record De Kock's innings included a 162-run partnership with Ryan Rickelton, which is now the fourth-highest stand for South Africa in T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo. The latter made a 36-ball 77* as SA (225/3) crossed the line in just 17.3 overs. With this century, de Kock has now scored eight tons as a designated wicketkeeper in men's T20 cricket, extending his lead over Ishan Kishan and Kamran Akmal (five each) and Sanju Samson (four).

Century tally De Kock matches Miller and Rossouw's T20I century record De Kock's century also saw him go par with David Miller and Rilee Rossouw in terms of South Africans with multiple T20I hundreds (2 each). The wicketkeeper-batter also hit 10 sixes in his innings, equalling Reeza Hendricks's record for the second-most sixes in a T20I innings by a South African. Richard Levi still holds the record, having smashed 13 sixes against New Zealand in 2012. De Kock also smashed six fours during his stay.

DYK De Kock joins Salt on this list De Kock's maiden T20I ton also came against WI - a 56-ball 100 in the 2023 Centurion affair. England's Phil Salt is the only other batter with multiple hundreds against the Caribbean team. He has three tons in this regard. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Colin Munro is the only other full-member team batter to hammer more than one T20I hundred at the same venue. The southpaw scored two tons at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Career Here are his T20I stats With his latest knock, de Kock has raced to 2,886 runs from 101 T20Is at an average of 31.71. His strike rate reads 142.30. The tally now includes 20 scores of 50 or more. Notably, he is South Africa's leading run-getter in the format. Versus WI, he has amassed 614 runs from 14 matches at 43.85 (SR: 159.48). This includes three fifties besides two tons.