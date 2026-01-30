Quinton de Kock completes 12,000 T20 runs with eighth hundred

Quinton de Kock , on Thursday, went past 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved this feat with a stunning century in the second T20I against West Indies at SuperSport Park, Centurion. During his stay, de Kock also became the South African batter with the most T20 runs. He surpassed the long-standing mark set by Faf du Plessis, who boasts 12,041 runs in the 20-over format. Here we look at his stats.

Milestone achievement De Kock's remarkable T20I record On Thursday, de Kock smashed an explosive 115 off just 49 balls with six fours and as many as 10 sixes. The batter's 43-ball century against WI was also the third-fastest by a South African in T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo. only behind David Miller (35-ball ton against Bangladesh in 2017) and Dewald Brevis (41-ball effort against Australia last year).

Match impact De Kock's performance secures series lead for South Africa De Kock's explosive innings helped South Africa chase down a daunting target of 222 runs in just 17.3 overs, winning by seven wickets and taking a 2-0 lead in the series with one match still to play. His innings was an exhibition of power and precision as he took on the West Indies attack single-handedly. He reached his half-century in just 21 balls, hitting boundaries against both pace and spin bowlers.

Career 12,000 T20 runs for de Kock De Kock went past 12,000 T20 runs with just his second run in the game. The southpaw has now completed 12,113 runs from 430 games at an average of 31.46. His strike rate is a solid 139.10. As mentioned, he went past du Plessis's tally of 12,041 runs. Overall, de Kock became just the 11th batter overall to complete 12,000 runs in the format.

Information De Kock in a league of his own With this century, de Kock has now scored eight tons as a designated wicket-keeper in men's T20 cricket, extending his lead over Ishan Kishan and Kamran Akmal (five each) and Sanju Samson (four). The Proteas star also owns 81 fifties. While de Kock now has 11,104 T20 runs as a designated keeper, no other batter has even 10,000 runs in this regard.