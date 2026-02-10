Quinton de Kock equals this T20 WC record of Dhoni

Star South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has equaled a major world record held by India's legendary former captain MS Dhoni. During South Africa's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener against Canada at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, de Kock matched Dhoni's tally of most dismissals behind the stumps in the tournament's history. The duo now share the top spot with 32 dismissals each.

Details Two dismissals for de Kock In the aforementioned match, South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi dismissed both Canada openers, Dilpreet Bajwa and Yuvraj Samra, inside the powerplay. Both batters were caught behind by de Kock as the southpaw equaled Dhoni's tally with his second and final dismissal. Ngidi went on to claim a four-fer in South Africa's 57-run win.

Prospect De Kock set to break record With this performance, de Kock has equaled Dhoni's record of 32 dismissals in T20 World Cups. The former's tally includes 25 catches and seven stumpings across 28 games. Dhoni played 32 T20 WC games in his decorated career. Meanwhile, de Kock now needs only one more dismissal to break the record and become the most successful wicketkeeper in T20 World Cup history.

Information Only keeper with over 100 dismissals in T20Is De Kock is the only wicket-keeper in the world to account for over 100 dismissals in T20Is. Across 103 games, he has raced to 110 dismissals (91 catches, 19 stumpings). England's Jos Buttler (93) and Dhoni (91) trail him on this list.

