Rishabh Pant's decision-making has let him down, says Ravichandran Ashwin
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has attributed Rishabh Pant's failure to secure a permanent spot at number four in the Test team and his chances of captaining India to bad decision-making. The comments came after Pant was dismissed while trying an aggressive shot on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand. He managed a 39-ball 23 and was dismissed by Jacob Duffy. India ended Day 2 on a score of 116/6 after dismissing New Zealand for 356.
Criticism
Pant could have been a regular at number 4: Ashwin
"Pant has the talent to become one of the finest players in the world across generations. But if he refined his game and made better decisions, he could have been a regular at number four for India," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.
He further added that "Why didn't he become captain of India in Tests? Because of his decision-making -- it has let him down."
Absence
Why doesn't Pant play in ODIs and T20Is?
Ashwin also questioned Pant's absence from T20Is and ODIs, saying, "A skilful player like him doesn't play in T20Is and ODIs. But why didn't he play? His decision-making is suspect."
The former spinner said that Pant's repeated dismissals while trying to take on pacers have held him back from achieving greatness.
Approach
Ashwin feels Pant is one of the most gifted batters
Ashwin said, "I have always maintained that Rishabh Pant is one of the most gifted Test batters India has ever had. More often than not, he gets out playing a high-risk shot."
He added that Pant tries to hit over the field but gets caught because fielders are positioned exactly where he wants to hit the ball.
Information
Ashwin expresses his disappointment with Pant's decision-making
Ashwin expressed his disappointment with Pant's decision-making, saying, "If he only plays correctly and makes the right decisions, he will be in discussions for some of the finest players in the world." He added that "He has that kind of talent. I just feel sad. Just a sad moment."