Emma Raducanu loses to Donna Vekic in Queen's final: Stats
What's the story
Emma Raducanu, the British No. 1, lost to Donna Vekic in the women's singles final of WTA 500 event at Queen's. The match was a tough battle for Raducanu, who was completely overpowered in the first set by her 29-year-old opponent. Despite a strong comeback attempt in the second set, Raducanu couldn't secure victory and lost with a score of 0-6, 6-7. Here are further details.
Match dynamics
A look at match summary
The first set was a complete domination by Vekic, who is ranked 76th in the world. However, Raducanu fought back fiercely in the second set and even managed to take a double-break lead. Just when it looked like she might force a decider, Vekic found her rhythm again and won four consecutive games to take the match into a tie-break. In the tie-break, Vekic was relentless and finally clinched the title on her fifth championship point.
Records
Maiden WTA 500 level honor for Vekic
As per WTA, for the first time since 2024, Vekic is a WTA Tour champion. Meanwhile, for the first time in her career, the 29-year-old has gone on to win a title at the WTA 500 level. The match lasted 1 hour and 48 minutes as Vekic won her fifth career singles crown at the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club.
Information
Here are the match stats
Vekic doled out three aces compared to Raducanu's one. Both players committed two double faults each. Vekic also converted 5/11 break points. Notably, Raducanu saved 4 match points.
Twitter Post
Champion!
CHAMPION IN LONDON 👑@DonnaVekic comes out victorious after defeating Raducanu in straight sets 6-0, 7-6(6)!#HSBCChampionships pic.twitter.com/wrWpAB37zn— wta (@WTA) June 14, 2026