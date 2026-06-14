Emma Raducanu loses to Donna Vekic in Queen's final: Stats

Match dynamics

A look at match summary

The first set was a complete domination by Vekic, who is ranked 76th in the world. However, Raducanu fought back fiercely in the second set and even managed to take a double-break lead. Just when it looked like she might force a decider, Vekic found her rhythm again and won four consecutive games to take the match into a tie-break. In the tie-break, Vekic was relentless and finally clinched the title on her fifth championship point.