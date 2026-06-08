Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah scripts history with sixth Test fifty
What's the story
India bowled Afghanistan out for 152 in the ongoing one-off Test at New Chandigarh's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. While Manav Suthar ran riot with a six-wicket haul, Rahmat Shah was Afghanistan's lone warrior. Shah extended Afghanistan's innings despite an early blow on Day 3. He eventually scored a 135-ball 60. Earlier, the hosts declared for 564/8.
Knock
Shah, the lone fighter
Shah came to the middle after Afghanistan were down to 62/3 in the 20th over. He then added 36 runs off 78 balls with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi to steady the ship. However, Afghanistan lost two more wickets before stumps (113/5). Shah resumed on 43* before losing Azmatullah Omarzai in the morning session. Nevertheless, he took Afghanistan toward 150. Before the mark, he fell to Manav Suthar for 60 (135). His knock had 9 fours and a six.
Milestone
Shah races to 1,000 Test runs
Earlier in the innings, Shah raced to 1,000 runs in Test cricket. He became the first Afghan batter to reach this landmark. Shah now has six half-centuries, the most for Afghanistan in the format. His tally also includes three tons. Playing his 12th Test, the Afghanistan batter has scored 1,030 runs at an average of 46.81. Shahidi (791) follows Shah in terms of Test runs for Afghanistan.