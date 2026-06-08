Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah scripts history with sixth Test fifty

Knock

Shah, the lone fighter

Shah came to the middle after Afghanistan were down to 62/3 in the 20th over. He then added 36 runs off 78 balls with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi to steady the ship. However, Afghanistan lost two more wickets before stumps (113/5). Shah resumed on 43* before losing Azmatullah Omarzai in the morning session. Nevertheless, he took Afghanistan toward 150. Before the mark, he fell to Manav Suthar for 60 (135). His knock had 9 fours and a six.